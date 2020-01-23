Celebration for Chinese Lunar New Year held in Chinatown of Yangon

Lion dance performers interact with people during the celebration for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in the Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 22, 2020. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 25 this year. (Xinhua/U Aung)

