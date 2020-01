In pics: press preview for upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India

Folk artists take selfies during a press preview for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 22, 2020. India will hold the 71st Republic Day parade on Jan. 26. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform during a press preview for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 22, 2020. India will hold the 71st Republic Day parade on Jan. 26. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform during a press preview for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 22, 2020. India will hold the 71st Republic Day parade on Jan. 26. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)

A folk artist is seen during a press preview for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 22, 2020. India will hold the 71st Republic Day parade on Jan. 26. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)