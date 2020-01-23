Staff members of Ningxia's first high-speed railway improve services for Spring Festival travel rush

A stewardess arranges passengers' luggage on the high-speed train C8213 from Yinchuan to Zhongwei, in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2020. Staff members are improving services for the first Spring Festival travel rush of Ningxia's first high-speed railway, which was opened in 2019. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A stewardess checks fire fighting equipments on the high-speed train C8214 from Zhongwei to Yinchuan, in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2020. Staff members are improving services for the first Spring Festival travel rush of Ningxia's first high-speed railway, which was opened in 2019. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A stewardess serves hot water for a passenger on the high-speed train C8214 from Zhongwei to Yinchuan, in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2020. Staff members are improving services for the first Spring Festival travel rush of Ningxia's first high-speed railway, which was opened in 2019. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)