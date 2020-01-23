Int'l students attend cultural event to greet Lunar New Year in Haikou

Students write Chinese character "Fu", which means good fortune, in Hainan University in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 22, 2020. Some 60 international students on Wednesday attended the cultural event to greet the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A Yemeni student shows his Chinese calligraphy work in Hainan University in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 22, 2020. Some 60 international students on Wednesday attended the cultural event to greet the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A student learns to make dumplings in Hainan University in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 22, 2020. Some 60 international students on Wednesday attended the cultural event to greet the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)