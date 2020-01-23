18 Hainan eld's deer moved to new home in Haikou

Hainan eld's deer are seen at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 21, 2020. A total of 18 Hainan eld's deer under the first-class national protection were moved Tuesday to their new home with a pond, sandy ground, lawns and trees in the park. (Photo: Xinhua)

