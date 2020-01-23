Aftermath of fire at residential area in Manila, the Philippines

A resident looks for reusable materials from his charred house after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 23, 2020. More than 75 houses were razed in the fire. (Photo: Xinhua)

Charred houses are seen after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 23, 2020. More than 75 houses were razed in the fire. (Photo: Xinhua)