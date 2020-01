People have fun at ski resort in Tacheng, Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/23 19:06:11

A biker performs acrobats at a ski resort in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

People ski at a ski resort in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)



A child plays at a ski resort in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)