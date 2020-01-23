A bite of Spring Festival

A cook shows the fish-shaped steamed buns at a food plant in Huanghua City of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 10, 2020. It is a tradition for people in Huanghua to make steamed buns ahead of the Spring Festival. The dough food has been listed as one of the intangible cultural heritages of Hebei in 2009. (Photo: Xinhua)

Dang Yaxian, an inheritor of the traditional "flowery buns", shows her work during a Spring Festival folk art activity held in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2020. An activity on "flowery buns", a dough food shaped in plants and animals, was held here on Friday to promote the folk art in central part of Shaanxi Province as the Spring Festival draws near. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo shows sugar figures at a Spring Festival market themed on intangible cultural heritages held at Baihuazhou historical and cultural block in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 19, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

A villager makes Red ciba, a traditional food made of sticky rice especially for the Spring Festival (Chinese Lunar New Year), in Baiguo Village in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 9, 2020. China's Spring Festival falls on Jan. 25 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)