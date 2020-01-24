The US visa application webpage Photo: IC

US State Department on Thursday announced new visa rules aimed at restricting "birth tourism" -- trips foreigners take with the purpose of obtaining US citizenship for their children."This rule establishes that travel to the United States with the primary purpose of obtaining US citizenship for a child by giving birth in the United States is an impermissible basis for the issuance of a B nonimmigrant visa," according to a document on the Federal Register."Consequently, a consular officer shall deny a B nonimmigrant visa to an alien who he or she has reason to believe intends to travel for this primary purpose," said the document."The final rule addresses concerns about the attendant risks of this activity to national security and law enforcement, including criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry," the document added.The new visa rules are scheduled to be formally published and will take effect on Friday.B nonimmigrant visa is a classification for a person who wants to enter the United States temporarily for business and tourism.Under the US Constitution, all persons born in the United States are granted US citizenship. US President Donald Trump has said that the administration is "seriously looking into" ending birthright.