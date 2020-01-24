Staff members make dumpling-shaped food for giant pandas in Haikou

Giant panda "Shun Shun" eats dumpling-shaped food at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 23, 2020. The park prepared dumpling-shaped food for giant pandas "Gong Gong" and "Shun Shun" ahead of the Spring Festival. The special "dumplings" are made of a mixture of corn flour, soybean flour, flour, calcium powder and egg. (Xinhua)

A staff member makes dumpling-shaped food for giant pandas at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 23, 2020. The park prepared dumpling-shaped food for giant pandas "Gong Gong" and "Shun Shun" ahead of the Spring Festival. The special "dumplings" are made of a mixture of corn flour, soybean flour, flour, calcium powder and egg. (Xinhua)

Giant panda "Gong Gong" eats dumpling-shaped food at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 23, 2020. The park prepared dumpling-shaped food for giant pandas "Gong Gong" and "Shun Shun" ahead of the Spring Festival. The special "dumplings" are made of a mixture of corn flour, soybean flour, flour, calcium powder and egg. (Xinhua)

Giant panda "Gong Gong" enjoys the meal at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 23, 2020. The park prepared dumpling-shaped food for giant pandas "Gong Gong" and "Shun Shun" ahead of the Spring Festival. The special "dumplings" are made of a mixture of corn flour, soybean flour, flour, calcium powder and egg. (Xinhua)

Staff members make dumpling-shaped food for giant pandas at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 23, 2020. The park prepared dumpling-shaped food for giant pandas "Gong Gong" and "Shun Shun" ahead of the Spring Festival. The special "dumplings" are made of a mixture of corn flour, soybean flour, flour, calcium powder and egg. (Xinhua)