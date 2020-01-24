Xuelong 2 leaves Cape Town of South Africa

Local students listen to the introduction of China's first domestically built polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, by a member of China's 36th Antarctic expedition team in Cape Town of South Africa on Jan. 22, 2020. Xuelong 2 left Cape Town of South Africa on Thursday. (Xinhua)

A doctor performs medical check on a member of China's 36th Antarctic expedition team on China's first domestically built polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, on Jan. 23, 2020. Xuelong 2 left Cape Town of South Africa on Thursday. (Xinhua)

China's first domestically built polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, leaves Cape Town of South Africa on Jan. 23, 2020. (Xinhua)

China's first domestically built polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, leaves Cape Town of South Africa on Jan. 23, 2020. (Xinhua)

Local students listen to the introduction of China's first domestically built polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, by a member of China's 36th Antarctic expedition team in Cape Town of South Africa on Jan. 22, 2020. Xuelong 2 left Cape Town of South Africa on Thursday. (Xinhua)

Local students listen to the introduction of China's first domestically built polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, by a crew member in Cape Town of South Africa on Jan. 22, 2020. Xuelong 2 left Cape Town of South Africa on Thursday. (Xinhua)