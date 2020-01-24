Vegetable industry increases household incomes in Xigaze, Tibet





Technician Zhao Xingbo checks the growth of melon seedlings at a modern agricultural expo park in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2020. In recent years, various measures have been taken to promote the development of vegetable industry in Bainang County of Tibet's Xigaze. Involving over 3,000 households, the industry has increased the annual incomes per household by an average of 30,000 yuan (about 4,356 U.S. dollars) and lifted 1,029 people of 214 households out of poverty. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A tourist picks peppers at a modern agricultural expo park in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2020. In recent years, various measures have been taken to promote the development of vegetable industry in Bainang County of Tibet's Xigaze. Involving over 3,000 households, the industry has increased the annual incomes per household by an average of 30,000 yuan (about 4,356 U.S. dollars) and lifted 1,029 people of 214 households out of poverty. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Workers pack tomatoes at a modern agricultural expo park in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2020. In recent years, various measures have been taken to promote the development of vegetable industry in Bainang County of Tibet's Xigaze. Involving over 3,000 households, the industry has increased the annual incomes per household by an average of 30,000 yuan (about 4,356 U.S. dollars) and lifted 1,029 people of 214 households out of poverty. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Workers cultivate asparagus lettuce seedlings at a modern agricultural expo park in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2020. In recent years, various measures have been taken to promote the development of vegetable industry in Bainang County of Tibet's Xigaze. Involving over 3,000 households, the industry has increased the annual incomes per household by an average of 30,000 yuan (about 4,356 U.S. dollars) and lifted 1,029 people of 214 households out of poverty. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)