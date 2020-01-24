China voices support for Russia's proposal on UNSC permanent members summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the 5th World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on Jan. 23, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/JINI via Xinhua)

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold a summit among the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks when responding to a question on the Russian president's proposal raised Thursday at the 5th World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.Hua said the UNSC is the core of international collective security mechanisms and the five UNSC permanent members shoulder special responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.Noting the increasingly unstable and uncertain international situation and continuous regional hotspot issues, Hua said that multilateralism, as well as the role of the UN, is faced with grim challenges.As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations, it is of great significance for safeguarding multilateralism and the post-war international order, the authority of the UN and the UNSC, as well as international and regional peace and stability, that the five UNSC permanent members communicate on the international situation and major international issues, and boost coordination and cooperation."China supports the Russian side's proposal to hold a summit among the five UNSC permanent members and stands ready to communicate and coordinate with Russia and the other UNSC permanent members on it," she said.