China reports 1,287 confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia, 41 deaths

A medical worker gives a patient medical treatment in the ICU (intensive care unit) in Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 24, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese health authorities announced on Saturday that 1, 287 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had been reported in 29 provincial-level regions in the country by the end of Friday.The pneumonia situation had resulted in 41 deaths, including 39 in central China's Hubei Province, one in north China's Hebei Province and one in Heilongjiang Province, according to the National Health Commission.A total of 1,965 suspected cases have been reported in 20 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.A total of 15, 197 close contacts have been traced, the commission said, adding that among them, 13, 967 are under medical observation while 1,230 others have been discharged.Overseas, four cases had been confirmed in Thailand, with two of them already cured. Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United States, France and Vietnam had confirmed two cases each, with Singapore confirming three. One case was confirmed in Nepal.