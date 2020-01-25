Australia confirms first coronavirus case

File photo: CGTN

A man has tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, which is the first case in the country, confirmed local health authorities on Saturday.The man, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, is a Chinese in his 50s. He is currently under isolation in a hospital in Melbourne."What I can advise you is that the gentleman has been in the city of Wuhan in China for the past two weeks prior to the onset of his illness," said Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos.The patient is now described as in a stable condition.