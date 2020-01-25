Tokyo Tower lit up in red to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

The Tokyo Tower is lit in red for the Chinese Lunar New Year in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 24, 2020. The Tokyo Tower was lit up in red on Friday to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rat which falls on Jan. 25 this year. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors watch the lion dance in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Tokyo Tower in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 24, 2020. The Tokyo Tower was lit up in red on Friday to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rat which falls on Jan. 25 this year. Photo:Xinhua

