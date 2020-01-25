Medical staff write supportive messages, names on hazmat suits

A group of medical staff wearing hazmat suits with their names on their backs hit Chinese social media. (Photos: Xinhua)

A group of medical staff wearing hazmat suits with their names on their backs hit Chinese social media.

All the medical staff in the photos came from the Third Xiangya Hospital of Central South University.

In order to identify each person wearing the protective gear, the medical staff wrote their names and supportive messages such as "Come on," "You're the best," and "Great" on their backs.