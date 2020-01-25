Restoration project of Labrang Monastery near completion in Gansu

Repaired frescos are seen in a hall at Labrang Monastery in Xiahe county of Gannan Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Northwest China's Gansu province, January 22, 2020. Labrang Monastery is regarded as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China. A restoration project of the monastery was started in 2012, and is now near completion after years of work. Built in 1709, Labrang Monastery is one of the six great monasteries of the Gelug sect of Tibetan Buddhism. The monastery had never undergone systematic repairs since it was built more than 300 years ago. Photo:China News Service

