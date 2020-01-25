Attack helicopters lift off from parking apron

Source:China Military Published: 2020/1/25 13:56:03

A cluster of attack helicopters attached to a helicopter regiment of the PLA Air Force airborne units lift off from their parking apron for a tactical flight training exercise on January 17, 2020. Photo:China Military


 

Posted in: CHINA
