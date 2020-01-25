Strawberry plantation helps couple shake off poverty in Rizhao, Shandong

Wang Shimei picks strawberries in a greenhouse in Lianghe Village of Wulian County in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 23, 2020. An Fengdong and Wang Shimei, a couple in Lianghe Village, used to be poverty-stricken. In 2017, the couple received a loan of 130,000 yuan (about 18,742 U.S dollars), and started to plant strawberries. At present, the couple gain an annual income over 100,000 yuan (14,417 U.S. dollars) and have paid off their loan. They plan to enlarge the plantation and help more households shake off poverty. Photo:Xinhua

Wang Shimei picks strawberries in a greenhouse in Lianghe Village of Wulian County in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 23, 2020. An Fengdong and Wang Shimei, a couple in Lianghe Village, used to be poverty-stricken. In 2017, the couple received a loan of 130,000 yuan (about 18,742 U.S dollars), and started to plant strawberries. At present, the couple gain an annual income over 100,000 yuan (14,417 U.S. dollars) and have paid off their loan. They plan to enlarge the plantation and help more households shake off poverty. Photo:Xinhua

