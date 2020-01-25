Palace Bridge lit in red to mark Chinese Lunar New Year in St. Petersburg

The Palace Bridge is lit in red to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Jan. 24, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

