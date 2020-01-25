Palace Museum, Great Wall, Shanghai Disneyland closed over virus concern

File photo:CGTN

The Palace Museum, Juyongguan section of Great Wall, and Shanghai Disneyland shut its doors today, the first day of Spring Festival, due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.To prevent and control the virus and safeguard people's safety and health, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism decided to decrease the chances of people gathering during the Spring Festival holiday and canceled big events including temple fairs, according to a notice released by the bureau on Thursday.Cultural institutions in the city responded to the call by temporarily shutting their doors in recent days. They include the National Museum, National Library, National Art Museum and The Ming Tombs, a UNESCO World Heritage site.The National Centre for the Performing Arts have also cancelled all performances and activities scheduled from January 26 to 30.Elsewhere, Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park were closed starting Saturday.Across the country, many museums, theaters, libraries, temples and other tourist attractions have announced closure, including Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Shaanxi Province and Sanxingdui Museum in Sichuan Province, as 30 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions reported confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.Almost all institutions said they would assist in the refund for guests who have purchased tickets or extend the tickets' period of validity.On Wednesday, the Bureau of Culture and Tourism of Wuhan City, the origin of virus outbreak, said it would close all the museums, memorial halls, public libraries and cultural and arts institutions from January 23 to February 8.