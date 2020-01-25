Fire breathers perform during Chinese New Year celebrations in Philippines

Fire breathers perform during celebrations for the Chinese Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines on Saturday.

A fire breather performs during celebrations for the Chinese Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

