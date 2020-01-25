Medical workers from Guangdong leave for Wuhan to provide medical aid

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2020 shows a medical aid team of Nanfang Hospital leaving for Wuhan in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. On the Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve, 128 medical workers from Guangdong left for Wuhan, the center of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, to provide medical aid. (Xinhua)

