In pics: medical workers' meals on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve in Wuhan

Peng Zhiyong (L), head of the department of critical care medicine of Zhongnan Hospital, hands out candies to his colleague Chen Shaofeng in the office of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 24, 2020. About 80,000 medical workers in Wuhan will combat against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the front line during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Medical workers of the department of critical care medicine have meals on the Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve in the office of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 24, 2020. About 80,000 medical workers in Wuhan will combat against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the front line during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

