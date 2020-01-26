Chinese universities to postpone entrance exams, spring terms amid coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Xinhua

Several Chinese universities have announced postponements of their entrance exams or spring terms mid the spread of Wuhan's novel coronavirus.Beijing Film Academy announced on Saturday to postpone its entrance exam due to the coronavirus epidemic.Several arts colleges, including the Central Academy of Drama and the Academy of Arts & Design under Tsinghua University, have also postponed their entrance examinations scheduled for February.Wuhan Technology and Business University, which is located in Wuhan, Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, announced Thursday on Sina Weibo that it has decided to delay its spring term due to the spread of the coronavirus. Its start date has yet to be determined.Several other universities both inside and outside Wuhan have followed suit. Huazhong Agricultural University and Shanghai University in Shanghai, have announced delays of the upcoming academic term.Start dates for universities in Hubei have yet to be announced.Universities in Hong Kong and Macao have also decided to reschedule their spring terms until after February 11.Global Times