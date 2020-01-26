Wuhan opens emergency passage for suspected coronavirus patient sent back from Istanbul

Photo: Guo Yuandan/GT

Wuhan has opened an emergency entry passage for a suspected coronavirus patient, who was sent back from Istanbul on a chartered plane.The chartered flight arrived in Wuhan from Istanbul on Saturday morning. The patient, a female surnamed Qian, was sent to hospital to receive treatment, and the flight was disinfected before leaving Wuhan airport two hours after it had arrived.Disease Control and Management Bureau employees at a Wuhan border checkpoint opened a green passage and simplified the patient's entry procedures so that she could receive treatment as soon as possible.

