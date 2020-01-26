Chinese peacekeepers in Lebanon celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

UNIFIL soldiers visit Chinese hospital. Photo: People's Daily

The Chinese medical unit of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year in the camp on Friday.Being far away from home during the biggest holiday of the year in China, Chinese soldiers used their spare time to decorate the camp while remaining stationed at their UNIFIL post.The Chinese soldiers shared the joy and happiness of the festival with their counterparts from other countries by cleaning the camp, hanging lanterns and posting Chinese paper-cuttings.

Camp of the Chinese medical unit of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. Photo: People's Daily

Chinese military medic Chen Lei said that he was proud to perform duties overseas on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year.He said it is a precious and unforgettable memory for him."As a Chinese peacekeeper, I think it is more meaningful to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year at my post," Sergeant Liu Yang said.

Chinese soldiers post Chinese couplets at an office. Photo: People's Daily