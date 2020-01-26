China to offer assistance as US, France rush to evacuate citizens from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak

Photo:Xinhua



China will provide necessary support as countries including the US and France rush to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak which had killed at least 56 and infected over 2,000 people in China.The US State Department said on Sunday it will relocate personnel at its Wuhan consulate through a flight bound for San Francisco on Tuesday, Reuters reported.When asked about the US evacuation, China's foreign ministry said Sunday China is following international norms and relevant virus-preventative rules to make arrangements and provide necessary support.Gao Fei, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times that China should understand and respect the evacuation of foreign citizens from Wuhan during this unusual period, as every country is obligated to protect its citizens.According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the receiving state should grant facilities to allow persons enjoying privileges and immunities to leave, and it must, in case of need, place at their disposal the necessary means of transport for themselves and their property.The Chinese government will offer foreign citizens possible transportation services and accommodation, and other possible assistance required by relevant countries, in accordance with the Convention, Gao said.South Korea and France are also planning to evacuate their citizens from the city. South Korea has confirmed its third case of novel coronavirus, and the country's foreign ministry has raised its travel advisory level for Wuhan and Hubei Province to a red alert, recommending that its citizens evacuate the region, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.The French consulate in Wuhan said in a statement on its official website that it is considering establishing a bus service so that French citizens and their families can leave the city. An emergency phone line has been established.Several countries including the US and Japan are lending a helping hand.US scientists are racing to create vaccines for the new coronavirus, and Japanese residents have donated protective masks to Wuhan, according to media reports."This again proves that we can only overcome difficulties through cooperation and unity," Gao said.Li Haidong, a professor at Institute of International Relations under the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times that China's evacuation assistance will focus on facilitating the departures of relevant individuals, particularly in terms of procedures and transportation.