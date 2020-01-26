Alpine ski orienteering a hit in Finland

Photo: Courtesy of Sportvane

A maiden alpine ski orienteering race was held in Suomu, Finland on Saturday and has received praise from local participants, who braved temperatures as low as -20 C.Some 100 participants participated in the race, with Chinese skiing enthusiasts winning competitions in both the adults group and the children-adults group.Although Finland is known as a winter sports powerhouse, the race format is new to cross-country skiers, as the event combines alpine skiing and orienteering techniques.

