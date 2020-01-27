China confident in ability to handle novel coronavirus outbreak: FM

Photo: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying

The Chinese government is taking resolute and effective measures to effectively prevent and control the novel coronavirus epidemic though scientific approaches and maintaining close cooperation with the World Health Organization and other international partners."We have full confidence that we can get it under control soon and eventually overcome the epidemic," said Hua Chunying, a foreign ministry spokeswoman.A few days ago, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in Chinese praising China's work in dealing with the novel coronavirus.When asked to comment about the tweet, Hua said that Zarif's statement fully reflects the traditional friendly and sincere partnership between China and Iran. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has conveyed a message to Zarif in this regard and expressed his thanks to Iran.