Xi gives instructions on fighting novel coronavirus-related pneumonia

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/1/27 19:00:57

Photo:Xinhua


Chinese President Xi Jinping gave important instructions that Party organizations at all levels have to rely on Chinese people to fight the war against the novel coronavirus related pneumonia.

Xi emphasized that Party committees at all levels have to study pneumonia in a scientific and accurate way, following unified leadership, command and action, state media reported Monday.

