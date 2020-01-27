Flood hits Bandung, Indonesia

A horse-drawn carriage wades through floodwater at Bandung, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2020. Houses were inundated and hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes as a flood hit Bandung on Sunday. (Photo by Septianjar/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2020 shows partially submerged buildings at Bandung, Indonesia.

People ride a small boat through floodwater at Bandung, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2020.