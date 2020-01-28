Fourth coronavirus patient in Shanghai has recovered

A fourth novel coronavirus patient has recovered and was discharged from hospital in Shanghai on Tuesday, which is inspiring and encouraging, said Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai Health Commission during a press conference in Shanghai on Tuesday afternoon.Shanghai government authorities briefed the media on its prevention and control of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.Shanghai reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the total to 66, Wu said. Among the 66 cases, 35 are men and 31 are women. They range in age from 7 to 88. Two are in critical condition, one has died and four patients have now recovered and been discharged, Wu noted.It’s important to continue the quarantine and observation of people who have been in close contact with patients infected with the novel coronavirus, and it is vital people suspected of being infected be found, Wu said.Currently, the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, the designated hospital for all confirmed patients and their close contacts, is fully equipped and staffed, Lu Hongzhou, an official with the center said at the news conference.The first patient was received by the center on January 18. The hospital has made a detailed, personalized treatment plan for each patient, Lu said.Shanghai has also spared no efforts in fighting the epidemic. Experts and doctors in Shanghai are being assigned shifts at designated hospitals to deal with patients who have contracted the novel coronavirus, Wu said. On Monday evening, 50 nurses from Shanghai have been dispatched to Wuhan.More than 4,000 pharmacies in Shanghai have instituted a reporting system of people detected to be running a fever. Inspections have been conducted in 430 markets to stop illegal live poultry trading, said Wu.Local enterprises in Shanghai that need to resume operation before February 4 have to provide detailed information including details on migrant workers from other provinces, said a Shanghai government official. If irregularities are found or novel coronavirus cases are confirmed, the operation will be suspended and the enterprise will be punished.Global Times