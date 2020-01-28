China fully confident in winning battle against novel coronavirus: Xi

Medical workers cheer for each other in Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 24, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China has full confidence and capability to win the battle against the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).Meeting with visiting World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi said the safety of people's lives and their health always come first, and thus the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak is the country's most important work for now.The WHO is welcome to participate in the epidemic prevention and control, Xi said, stressing that China is ready to work with the WHO as well as the international community to safeguard regional and global public health security.