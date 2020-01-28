Afghanistan launches polio vaccination targeting 9.1 mln children

A health worker gives polio vaccination dose to a child during a vaccination campaign in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, on Jan. 27, 2020. The Afghan Public Health Ministry launched a nationwide campaign on Monday to give polio vaccination dose to 9.1 million children under the age of five, the ministry said in a statement. (Photo: Xinhua)
