U.S. authorities issue emergency ordinance for Kobe Bryant crash site

An emergency ordinance has been issued for the crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and eight others were killed, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a press conference on Monday.It is now a misdemeanor for anyone to unlawfully access the site of the helicopter crash, said Villanueva, adding that deputies are patrolling the rugged terrain on horseback.Road closures and flight restrictions remain in effect, he said.Villanueva said that authorities are still awaiting formal identification of the victims by the coroner, who is still recovering human remains from the crash site.The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is looking at pilot records, weather information, air traffic control communication and the wreckage as part of the investigation, said NTSB member Jennifer Homendy."It was a pretty devastating accident scene," she said.There was no black box on board the helicopter, nor was one legally required, she added.Firefighters responded to a 911 call on Sunday morning and found a crashed helicopter in steep terrain with a quarter-acre brush fire. All nine people on board, including the pilot and eight passengers, were killed.