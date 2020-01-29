Construction of Huoshenshan Hospital underway in Wuhan

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2020 shows the construction site of Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The construction of Huoshenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital for treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus, is underway in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A laborer works at the construction site of Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 28, 2020. The construction of Huoshenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital for treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus, is underway in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)