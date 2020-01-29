Construction of Huoshenshan Hospital underway in Wuhan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/29 10:57:42

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2020 shows the construction site of Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The construction of Huoshenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital for treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus, is underway in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)


 

A laborer works at the construction site of Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 28, 2020. The construction of Huoshenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital for treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus, is underway in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)


   

