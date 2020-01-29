Top physician says novel coronavirus outbreak to recede in a week

Photo: Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu

The new coronavirus outbreak that has gripped China and other countries resulting in over 130 deaths may recede in about 7-10 days, renowned Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan predicted on Tuesday.On Tuesday 1,459 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed, compared to Monday’s 2,077, the lateast data from China’s National Health Commission showed, indicating a slowdown in the daily rate of infection and the effect of Chinese government’s intensive prevention efforts to contain its spreading.As of Tuesday afternoon, total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus nationwide reached 5,974 cases. This figure surpasses the number of confirmed cases in a month during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003. The death toll rose to 132.In total, 103 patients have been released from hospitals after they recovered from the infection and determined safe by physicians.In an interview with Xinhua News Agency Tuesday, Zhong predicted the virus outbreak may recede in a week to 10 days."A quarantine period of 10 days to two weeks is very effective, so there will not be a large-scale infection as people travel back from their holidays," said Zhong. But he stressed continuing inspection and caution must not lessen.Fever is still the typical symptom of the novel coronavirus infection in the majority of the confirmed patients, said Zhong."Now scientists are speeding up the research to develop neutralizing antibodies against the virus, but it takes time. The development of vaccine may need three months or even longer," Zhong noted.Zhong, also an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, is the head of a national team of experts set up for the control and prevention of the novel coronavirus-caused pneumonia. He is renowned for his work in China's fight against the outbreak of SARS in 2003.