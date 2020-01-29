Exhibition "Picasso. Universal Master" held in Lisbon, Portugal

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/29 13:09:55

People visit the exhibition "Picasso. Universal Master" in Lisbon, Portugal, on Jan. 28, 2020. The exhibition, which runs from Jan. 25 to April 30, shows a selection of works that expresses the numerous connections Pablo Picasso establishes between ceramics, drawing and printmaking. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)


 

