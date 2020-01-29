People visit Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, on Jan. 26, 2020. The United Nations in 2005 designated Jan. 27 as an annual International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

