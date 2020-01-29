Finland's 1st Chinese New Year Symphony Concert held at Finlandia Music Hall

Chinese violinist Huang Mengla and Lyu Jia, chief conductor of China National Theatre and Macau Orchestra, receive flowers after performance at the Finlandia Music Hall in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 27, 2020. Finland's first Chinese New Year Symphony Concert was held here on Monday evening at the Finlandia Music Hall, drawing hundreds of audience. (Xinhua/Zhu Haochen)

Chinese violinist Huang Mengla performs violin concerto "The Butterfly Lovers" together with Finland Turku Philharmonic Orchestra at the Finlandia Music Hall in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 27, 2020. Finland's first Chinese New Year Symphony Concert was held here on Monday evening at the Finlandia Music Hall, drawing hundreds of audience. (Xinhua/Zhu Haochen)

Lyu Jia (C), chief conductor of China National Theatre and Macau Orchestra, performs with Finland Turku Philharmonic Orchestra at the Finlandia Music Hall in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 27, 2020. Finland's first Chinese New Year Symphony Concert was held here on Monday evening at the Finlandia Music Hall, drawing hundreds of audience. (Xinhua/Zhu Haochen)

Lyu Jia (C), chief conductor of China National Theatre and Macau Orchestra, greets the audience with Finland Turku Philharmonic Orchestra after performance at the Finlandia Music Hall in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 27, 2020. Finland's first Chinese New Year Symphony Concert was held here on Monday evening at the Finlandia Music Hall, drawing hundreds of audience. (Xinhua/Zhu Haochen)