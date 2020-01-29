China publishes open letter for senior citizens following coronavirus outbreak

Photo:Yang Hui/GT

The China National Committee on Ageing (CNCA) Wednesday issued an open letter addressing the country's senior citizens during the challenging phase of the novel coronavirus outbreak."The Party and government attach great importance to the safety of people's lives and health, and are taking the prevention and control of the epidemic as its utmost priority," the letter read. "It is now in the critical period of epidemic prevention and control."The CNCA highlighted 12 guidelines for the 250 million senior citizens of China.According to a recent report, 249.29 million Chinese were above the age of 60 by the end of 2018, accounting for 17.9 percent of its total population."In the face of the epidemic, the elderly should refrain from ignorance and panic," the letter said, urging seniors to "scientifically" react to the situation.It asked seniors to stay indoors and venture out only when necessary, and avoid crowded public places like markets and bus stations.The CNCA reminded them to wear surgical masks or N95 masks, if they need to go out or use public transportation. "after returning home, don't forget to wash your hands with liquid soap or soap under running water," the letter read.The CNCA requested senior citizens to avoid coming in contact, purchasing or eating wild animals, and to avoid going to markets where livestock or wild animals are sold.The letter further asked seniors to study relative information about the pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, and be informed about the disease prevention measures and epidemic information issued by the authorities, besides "enhancing the ability to identify false and incorrect information." It also cautioned the senior citizens against rumors, rumormongering, and fraud.The total number of confirmed cases of infection in China has soared to 5,974, with 132 deaths and 1,239 in critical condition. Besides, 103 cases of recovery have been reported so far.