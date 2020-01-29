Daily growth rate of new coronavirus cases decline

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2020 shows the Yellow Crane Pavilion and the Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Many residents here have reduced or avoided outdoor activities during the Spring Festival holiday in Wuhan, the hardest-hit city of the novel coronavirus outbreak in central China. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Tuesday brought a gleam of hope for China as at least 10 provinces, including Central China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, reported a decline in the number of newly infected patients than the previous day.Other provinces include Northeast China's Jilin Province, Central China's Henan Province, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, South China's Hainan Province, East China's Fujian Province, Northwest China's Qinghai Province, and Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Update as of 8:00 am on Wednesday, the National Health Commission reported 5,974 confirmed cases in 31 provinces (including autonomous regions and municipalities), with 1,239 in serious condition and 132 deaths. A total of 103 patients recovered and as a result, discharged from the hospital. So far, there are 9,239 suspected cases.On January 28, 840 new cases of pneumonia were reported in Hubei province. On the 27th, however, there were 1,291 newly reported cases.A total of 65,537 close contacts have been traced, and 1,604 people have been removed from medical observation by Tuesday, with 59,990 people put under medical observation.And, a total of eight cases have been confirmed in the Hong Kong special administrative region, seven in the Macao special administrative region and eight on the island of Taiwan.Global Times