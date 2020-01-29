Jordanians hold sit-in against Trump's Mideast peace plan

A Jordanian woman takes part in a protest in Amman, Jordan, on Jan. 28, 2020. Dozens of Jordanians held a sit-in near the U.S. embassy in Amman on Tuesday night in protest of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Photo: Xinhua

RELATED ARTICLES: Trump unveils controversial Middle East peace plan

Dozens of Jordanians held a sit-in near the US embassy in Amman on Tuesday night in protest of US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.Chanting slogans against the United States, the protestors said the deal is doomed to fail as it fails to ensure the Palestinians' legitimate rights."We are here to express our rejection to Trump's deal ... It opens the door for Israel to annex more Palestinian territories," Salem Hasan, one of the protestors, told Xinhua.Subhi Qasem, another protestor, expressed similar views."Any deal that does not address the final status issues such as refugees, water and security, and does not ensure sovereignty for the Palestinians, is rejected. Trump's deal is all in favour of Israel," Qasem told Xinhua.The protestors called on the Arab and Islamic countries to take a firm stance against the US-proposed deal, saying it will only lead to more tension and chaos in the Middle East.