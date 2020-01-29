Medical team from Qinghai leaves for Wuhan to aid novel coronavirus control efforts

Members of a medical team pose for a group photo before their departure to Wuhan of Hubei Province, in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 28, 2020. A team comprised of 135 medical workers from Qinghai left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Members of a medical team pose for a group photo before their departure to Wuhan of Hubei Province, in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 28, 2020. A team comprised of 135 medical workers from Qinghai left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Members of a medical team pose for a group photo before their departure to Wuhan of Hubei Province, in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 28, 2020. A team comprised of 135 medical workers from Qinghai left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Members of a medical team heading for Wuhan of Hubei Province board the plane in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 28, 2020. A team comprised of 135 medical workers from Qinghai left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Members of a medical team send good wishes to each other before their departure to Wuhan of Hubei Province, in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 28, 2020. A team comprised of 135 medical workers from Qinghai left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)