Medical team from Qinghai leaves for Wuhan to aid novel coronavirus control efforts

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/29 16:04:48

Members of a medical team pose for a group photo before their departure to Wuhan of Hubei Province, in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 28, 2020. A team comprised of 135 medical workers from Qinghai left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


 

Members of a medical team pose for a group photo before their departure to Wuhan of Hubei Province, in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 28, 2020. A team comprised of 135 medical workers from Qinghai left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


 

Members of a medical team pose for a group photo before their departure to Wuhan of Hubei Province, in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 28, 2020. A team comprised of 135 medical workers from Qinghai left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


 

Members of a medical team heading for Wuhan of Hubei Province board the plane in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 28, 2020. A team comprised of 135 medical workers from Qinghai left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


 

Members of a medical team send good wishes to each other before their departure to Wuhan of Hubei Province, in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 28, 2020. A team comprised of 135 medical workers from Qinghai left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


 

Posted in: CHINA,PHOTOS
blog comments powered by Disqus