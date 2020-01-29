Chinese New Year Concert held in Lithuanian capital

People watch a Chinese New Year concert performed by China's Heilongjiang Art Troupe at Vilnius Town Hall in the Old Town of Vilnius, Lithuania, Jan. 28, 2020. Folk musicians of Heilongjiang Art Troupe from China staged a concert in Lithuanian capital Tuesday night to celebrate Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Guo Mingfang)

Folk musicians of Heilongjiang Art Troupe from China staged a concert in Lithuanian capital Tuesday night to celebrate Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.Held at Vilnius Town Hall in the Old Town, the concert attracted an audience of more than 300, including First Deputy Chancellor Deividas Matulionis and head of the Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with China Kestutis Glaveckas.In his opening speech, Chinese Ambassador to Lithuania Shen Zhifei talked about China's current fight against the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, saying "We hope that the international community has full confidence in the firm determination and competent ability of the Chinese government and people in dealing with the epidemic."He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Lithuanian government and people as well as the international community for their sympathy, understanding and support towards the Chinese people.With the show in Vilnius as the last stop, the troupe kicked off its tour on Jan. 24 with six performances in Latvia and one in Lithuania.