13 soldiers killed in N. Afghan clashes

At least 13 security personnel have been killed and 12 others wounded in a Taliban militants' attack in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, officials confirmed Wednesday.



The incident happened in early hours of Wednesday morning, when a group of Taliban militants, armed with light and heavy weapons attacked Archi district's headquarters, killing 13 soldiers, including 12 army troops and one policeman, on the spot, Safiullah Amiri from provincial council told local media Ariana News TV.



Eight army soldiers and four policemen were also wounded following the clashes, he said.



Meanwhile, Nasruddin Nazari Saadi, district chief of Archi, told Xinhua that 15 militants were killed and five militants were wounded during the conflict in the early morning fighting that lasted for four hours.



The province has been the scene of heavy clashes between Taliban and government security forces for long.



In neighboring Baghlan province, nine policemen, including one police officer, were killed and five others wounded following a Taliban ambush on Monday night.



Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, renewed armed insurgency, killing government troops as well as civilians.



In a separate incident, one police officer was killed and one policeman wounded after militants of Islamic State (IS) outfit ambushed a police patrol in Watapur district of eastern Kunar province late on Tuesday, provincial police chief, Shafiqullah Sahar, told Xinhua earlier in the day.

