EU issues non-binding guidelines on 5G

The European Union (EU) issued on Wednesday non-binding guidelines on 5G, urging its members to have measures in place and powers to mitigate risks based on the EU coordinated risk assessment of 5G networks security.Among the key measures it recommends are: strengthening security requirements for mobile network operators; assessing the risk profile of suppliers, applying relevant restrictions for suppliers considered as high risks, including necessary excisions for key assets; and ensuring that each operator has an appropriate multi-vendor strategy to avoid or limit any major dependency on a single supplier and avoid dependency on suppliers considered to be high risk.