Xi orders military to contribute to winning battle against epidemic

Medical workers of Army Medical University assemble before leaving for Wuhan in southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 24, 2020. On the Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve, a group of 150 medical workers from the Army Medical University left for Wuhan, the center of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, to provide medical aid. (Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping has ordered Chinese military to keep its mission firmly in mind and shoulder responsibility to make contribution to winning the battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction to the military on the prevention and control of the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.